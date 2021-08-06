Missouri State kicks off fall football practice

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It was probably the shortest off season in the history of Missouri State football.

In our Bear Nation report, MSU was back on the Plaster Stadium turf Friday just three months after making the NCAA playoffs.

It was the first day of football practice for the 2021 fall season.

Bobby Petrino will be starting his second season as head coach of the Bears.

This spring season his team won five of the six games played, two others were canceled because of covid.

Petrino was named the Valley coach of the year, and the team won a share of the conference title.

Five of the seven Bears that earned preseason honors are on the defensive side of the ball.

Petrino says the early emphasis at camp will be on the offensive side of the ball.

“Offensive line wise and our skill position players being able to put the two together and execute. Protect so we can throw the ball down the field will be a major concern for us and some place where we definitely have to improve. Defensively continue to play aggressive and play fast and strong,” said Petrino.