Missouri State invites fans to Saturday night’s football scrimmage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State football coach Bobby Petrino will hold another scrimmage on Saturday.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State is opening it up for fans.

The Bears will play at Oklahoma on September 12th and Saturday’s scrimmage will be the second for Missouri State since it started up fall camp.

MSU says it wants to follow Greene County health requirements for social distancing and mask wearing.

Mask’s will be required in restrooms and common gathering spaces.

They will serve food from the concession stands.

Kickoff is at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, the gates will open at 5:00 p.m.

Current season ticket holders are asked to sit on the lower west side.

Missouri State students on the east side.

And the general public in the upper section on the west side.