Missouri State investigating volleyball coach; Stokes on administrative leave

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State has played Hall of Fame volleyball coach Melissa Stokes on paid administrative leave.

The university says it has hired the law firm of Spencer Fane LLP to investigate allegations involving the program.

“We have an obligation to take seriously any concerns raised regarding our programs,” said MSU Athletics Director Kyle Moats.

That investigation will start immediately and a timeline for its completion has not been established.

In a written news release, Moats said that it’s a personnel matter and no further statements will be made about the situation until the findings of the investigation have been reviewed by Missouri State administration.

Associate head coach Manolo Concepcion will run the volleyball program on a day to day basis until the investigation is completed.

Melissa Stokes has coached the Bears volleyball team for 23 years.

She’s 509-243 in that time, and is the all-time winningest coach in the Missouri Valley with 299 Valley victories.

Stokes was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.

Stokes is the 34th active head coach to have more than 500 wins.

And she’s only the third to reach that plateau in 23 years of coaching.