Missouri State has two night games in 2020 football schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State announced the start times for nine of its 11 scheduled football games.

And there are two home night games on the schedule.

That includes the home opener Saturday night September 12th when Bears new coach Bobby Petrino hosts Montana at 7:00 p.m.

The next home game is October third against Youngstown State and that game is at 7:00 p.m. as well.

The remaining three home games will kick off at the traditional two o’clock start time.

It’s the first time since 2016 that Missouri State will play a home game at night.