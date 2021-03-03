Missouri State football excited for Bison challenge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State football Bears, fresh off their first win of the spring, will come home Saturday.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State will host one of the more storied teams in FCS, the North Dakota State Bison.

The Bison have won eight FCS championships and had a 39 game winning streak.

That is until Southern Illinois beat them last week.

So the Bears will face a North Dakota State team that will look to start another winning streak.

Missouri State on the other hand is coming off a win and playing at home for the first time this spring.

“Yea we’re very excited to get out there and play at home of course. We’ll have a lot of fans out there to see us. And it’s a big opportunity for us and our program to play North Dakota State we’re very excited we can’t wait,” said Bears defensive end Kevin Ellis.

“It was surprising at first for real. Nobody is invincible. They’re going to come out and be hungry for a win. I know they’re just coming off a loss so they’re not going to take their foot off the pedal at all. It means you have to come in focused and ready for a fight,” said Bears wide receiver Damoriea Vick.

