Missouri State finally opens hoops season, beats William Jewell

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears hit the hardwood for the first time this season Wednesday night at JQH Arena.

In the Bear Nation report, Dana Ford’s troops emerged from a two week covid quaratine and faced NCAA division two William Jewell.

This game was added to the schedule last week.

It’s the first time the Bears and Cards played since 1963.

And Ja’Monta Black gives it up and gets it back, for the corner three, 5-2 Bears.

Black finished with a career high 16 points.

Then his high school teammate Isiaih Mosley with the floater in the paint, it’s an 11-2 start.

New guy, inside to Nic Tata for the two handed dunk, it’s 13-5.

But William Jewell would settle down and go on a run, Kobe McKinley with the three, it’s a two point game.

Missouri State moves back in front, Gaige Prim inside, nice spin to the rack, it’s 25-17.

Prim would finish with 20 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

A little Bears defense, Mosley with the steal, and the one handed flush, he added 13 points and the Bears win 73-64.

“Some of our execution wasn’t great. But it allows for us to start teaching and make some improvements some adjustments. I like where their heart is. Their heart is in the right place in regard to trying to share the ball. It’s good to play. It’s good that we get to play again and again. And keep playing with hopes that we get our legs underneath us. We can hopefully execute and think a little better,” said Ford.