Missouri State draws to close fall soccer season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Women’s soccer team played it’s final contest of the fall on Sunday, before taking some time off this winter.

The Bears ended the four-game session with a draw against Missouri Southern.

The Lions scored in the first half and then carried that lead into halftime.

Just after the half, Dragana Andonovski scored the equalizer on a strike off of a free kick, which followed a MSSU penalty.

The two battled past full time, past the first overtime and all the way to the conclusion of the second overtime without netting another goal.

Missouri State ends the fall with a 1-2-1 record, it will pick up the season with conference play in the spring.