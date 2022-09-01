CONWAY, Ark–Bobby Petrino’s Missouri State Bears kicked off the 2022 college football season Thursday night on the road.

The Bears facing Central Arkansas in Conway.

Missouri State started the season ranked fifth in the country in the FCS writers poll.

It’s the fourth meeting between these two teams in three seasons.

And it was scoreless in the second quarter, Dylan Thomas on the blitz and hammers UCA’s Will McIlvain for the sack.

Later in the quarter, Jose Pizano boots this 37 yard field goal and it’s 3-0 Missouri State.

Late second quarter, Jason Shelley, drops back, then sprints for the endzone, a five yard touchdown run it’s 10-0 Bears.

After an interception, with seconds left in the half, Shelley breaks a couple of tackles and finds Hunter Wood in the endzone for a ten yard touchdown connection it’s 17-0 Missouri State at the half.

It’s 20-0 fourth quarter, and Central Arkansas’s Will McIlvain scrambles then scores from 12 yards out it’s 20-7.

But Montrae Braswell takes the ensueing kick off down the far sideline, and to the house, a 98 yard kickoff return for a touchdown, it’s 27-7.

And Missouri State wins the opener 27-14.