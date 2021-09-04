Missouri State comes just short of upset in opener at Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Mo. — Twenty-five years after nearly winning at Oklahoma State, Missouri State nearly pulled it off this time.

In the end, however, the Bears fell just short once more by a final score of 23-16.

Through the first half, Missouri State failed to capitalize on opportunities in the red zone and instead got three field goals for Jose Pizano including a new career high distance of 48 yards.

The Cowboys took a 20-9 lead into halftime, but found a much different story in the 2nd half.

The Bears held the Pokes to just three more points the rest of the way while finding their first touchdown of the season wit 3:06 left in the game as new transfer QB Jason Shelley hit Tyrone Scott from eight yards out to bring the game within seven points.

Oklahoma State then fumbled the ensuing kickoff with the Bears falling on it at the 18 yard line with a chance to tie or win the game.

The Bears, however, failed to score on that possession and their final one ending in a 23-16 loss.

“I’m proud of our football team and our assistant coaches,” Missouri State Head Coach Bobby Petrino said. “We battled really hard. We fought really hard. We didn’t make enough plays to win the game. But we were right there in a position to find a way to win it in the end. Just came up a little bit short. They’re a really good football team when you watch them, when you prepare for them. We knew it was going to be hard, but our guys responded the right way.”

The Bears will look to carry momentum from the performance into week two’s home opener as Central Arkansas comes to town on September 11th for a 7:00 kickoff at Plaster Stadium.