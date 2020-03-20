Missouri State cancels 2020 spring football game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Bears officially shut the door on athletics for the rest of this academic year.

In our Bear Nation Report, MSU discontinued all team and individual practices, meetings or film sessions.

Included in the cancellations, spring football.

New coach Bobby Petrino was set to get his first look at his new team next Wednesday.

But spring football practices and the Maroon and White game have been canceled.

The university is also closing all athletic fields, courts and workout facilities on campus.

Petrino is expected to meet with reporters to talk about the cancellations on Friday.

