Missouri State blows out Long Beach State in Naples

NAPLES, Fla–The Missouri State Bears will spend the next three days in sunny Naples, Florida.

Dana Ford’s Bears taking part in the Naples Invitational, and it started with a game against Long Beach State.

Missouri State looking for its third straight win of the season.

And it took the Bears five minutes into to game to take the lead, fast break to Donovan Clay and the hoop 12-11 Missouri State.

Then the kick out to Jamonta Black who swishes the three it’s 20-13.

Missouri State then on a run, Gaige Prim outside the three point line, nobody guarding him, he knocks down a three, 26-16 Bears.

The Bears would start a run, Isiaih Mosley, didn’t start but he hits this three pointer, 37-20.

Jaylen Minnett back in the action, he hits a three, it was a 21-nothing Bears run, Missouri State up by 30 55-25 at the half.

Second half, the pass to Gaige Prim who finishes with the slam dunk, 63-26.

Mosley with icing on the cake, a three, he led the Bears with 23 points, Prim had 20 and the bears win 92-66 and will play East Tennessee State Tuesday night.