Missouri State blasts past Sycamores in bounce back Homecoming win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State football (4-2, 3-1) refocused from last week’s disappointing loss at Youngstown State with a dominant 37-7 over visiting Indiana State on Homecoming Saturday.

“We out ‘physicalled’ them,” Missouri State junior linebacker Tylar Wiltz said. “It’s plain and simple. That’s what we didn’t do against Youngstown. You can say anytime you turn on film with us playing against somebody. It’s out hit, out hustle. We didn’t do that last week. This week you can see we were on every ball, multiple people on every tackle. That’s how it’s got to be every game. It’s crazy to say, I feel like that Youngstown game was like a slap in the face. We needed that one. That’s the one we needed. So now we’ve just got to keep pushing forward.”

Jason Shelley threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the first MSU quarterback ever to get at least 200 passing yards in his first six career games.

Tyrone Scott was a favorite target on the day as he tallied 106 yards and two touchdowns on just three catches.

The Bears will look to keep momentum going against a monumental opponent October 23rd as Missouri State visits North Dakota State (6-0, 3-0) for a 2:30 pm kickoff.