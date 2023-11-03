SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Keith Guttin, the long-time Missouri State baseball head coach, has announced the 2024 season will be his last leading the team, according to a press release from the university.

Guttin took over the baseball Bears for the 1983 season, and accumulated 1,373 career victories, the most for any head coach in the history of Missouri State athletics, 12th all-time in Division I baseball and second among active coaches.

Guttin led the Bears to the College World Series in 2003 and additional Super Regionals in 2015 and 2017. He is a 13-time conference coach of the year.

Guttin was a second baseman for the Bears in 1976 and 1977 for head coach Bill Rowe, then served as an assistant for Rowe from 1979-81 before succeeding him as head coach in August 1982.

You can read the entire statement from Guttin below: