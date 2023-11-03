SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Keith Guttin, the long-time Missouri State baseball head coach, has announced the 2024 season will be his last leading the team, according to a press release from the university.
Guttin took over the baseball Bears for the 1983 season, and accumulated 1,373 career victories, the most for any head coach in the history of Missouri State athletics, 12th all-time in Division I baseball and second among active coaches.
Guttin led the Bears to the College World Series in 2003 and additional Super Regionals in 2015 and 2017. He is a 13-time conference coach of the year.
Guttin was a second baseman for the Bears in 1976 and 1977 for head coach Bill Rowe, then served as an assistant for Rowe from 1979-81 before succeeding him as head coach in August 1982.
You can read the entire statement from Guttin below:
It has been an honor to lead this program at this great university for what will be 42 years after this season, which will be my last. I have been part of the program for 47 of its 60 years as a player, assistant and head coach.
First, to my wife Marianne and daughters Lauren, Lindsey and Samantha, along with their families. Thank you for all of the love and tremendous support.
I want to thank Coach Rowe, my mentor on and off the field for the past 47 years, for giving me all three of those opportunities. Coach set the foundation for the program and remains its biggest supporter. He is the godfather of MSU baseball.
I would like to thank Kyle Moats, Clif Smart and Casey Hunt for their unwavering support since they have come on board, along with the six previous presidents since 1982.
A special thank you to our former full-time assistants Brent Thomas, Paul Evans, Nate Thompson and Matt Lawson, current staff members Joey Hawkins, Nick Petree, Geoff Jimenez and Dustin Williams, as well as the countless volunteer, graduate and student assistants through the years.
We have been very fortunate to have great support staff over the years, led by athletic trainer Jim Penkalski for 35 years, along with our rehab specialist Mitch Hauschildt and numerous student trainers along with our talented team of doctors. Our academic achievement center led by Dan Raines with Darren Weinberg and Jo Belle Hopper preceding him. Our administrative staff at Forsythe Athletics Center along with the many other MSU employees who have contributed, including our strength and conditioning and nutrition staff.
We have some very loyal fans, some of which have been with us since the Meador Park days up until now at Hammons Field, where we have a great relationship with the Springfield Cardinals. Thanks to our donors, who make it possible to do the extra things that allow our players to maximize their experience here.
Thank you to our athletics communications staff and the print and electronic media who have provided stories and information that allow the public to get to know our student-athletes.
The biggest thank you of all goes to the players who have put on the uniform with pride and given their all for MSU. They have created the memories that we all cherish and the meaningful relationships that go way beyond their careers here.
The program is in a good position going forward with the talented people in place here. Our focus now is preparing our team for the 2024 season and competing for championships. Go Bears!!Keith Guttin