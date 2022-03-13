SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Bears felt after their loss in the Arch Madness semifinals that they still had basketball to play.

They were right.

The Bears were selected as part of the 32-team field to play in the NIT.

They will travel to play Oklahoma, which is a top seed in the 8-team region. The Sooners were on the first four out list for the NCAA Tournament.

Oklahoma is coached by former Loyola-Chicago head coach Porter Moser.

The Bears enter the NIT with a 23-10 record while going 13-5 on MVC play.

It’s the first time the Bears will play in the NIT since 2011

The game will tip on Tuesday at 6pm and will be broadcast on ESPN.