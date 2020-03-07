Missouri State baseball team wins home opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It was home opener day for the Bears and head coach Keith Guttin hosting Maine.

Off to a great start, bottom of the first, runners on the corners for freshman Drake Baldwin.

And the freshman sends one to right, narrowly beating the outfield and coming just short of the wall.

Senior Jack Duffy scores, 1-0 Bears.

Don’t worry about the wall, cause we don’t even have to leave the inning before Missouri State goes over it.

Dakota Kotowski hits a three-run bomb to right-center.

After just one inning it’s already 4-0 Missouri State.

Second inning, scoring resumes.

Kotowski already back up struck out this time, but it’s a passed ball.

Senior Logan Geha comes home easily for a 5-0 lead.

Senior Logan Wiley secured the final result from the mound.

He went seven innings, striking out six and allowing no runs as Missouri State wins 6-2.