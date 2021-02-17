Missouri State baseball picked third in Valley preseason poll

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State baseball Bears were supposed to open the 2021 season this weekend at Arkansas State.

But that was postponed because of the snow and cold weather.

They’ll make up the series in March.

Meanwhile Keith Guttin’s troops will open at Oral Roberts next Tuesday.

Wednesday, the Valley released its preseason poll and preseason All-Valley team.

The Bears were picked third behind Dallas Baptist and Illinois State.

Outfielder Dakota Kotowski was named preseason All-Valley.

Missouri State has four players using the extra year granted to them because of Covid-19, including first baseman Ben Whetstone.

“I think it’s fitting that for this Covid season this weekend, this weather happens. It’s kind of funny if you think about it. For me I’m just trying to enjoy every game we get. Every opportunity we get. You really don’t know how many games we’ll get in because of all the Covid stuff and weather. And stuff like that. We’re just trying to enjoy every game and make the most out of this year us seniors. We do this because we love it. And we want to enjoy it one last time here at Missouri State,” said Whetstone.