Missouri State announces spring Valley football schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced its spring schedule Thursday with all 11 MVFC members will play eight conference games during a nine-week period from Feb. 20 to April 17, 2021.

Missouri State will open on Saturday, Feb. 20 at North Dakota and have its league home opener the following Saturday (Feb. 27) against Illinois State at Plaster Stadium.

Here’s the Missouri State Bears full spring conference football schedule:

February 20th – AWAY @ North Dakota

February 27 – HOME vs. Illinois State

March 6th – AWAY @ UNI

March 13th – HOME vs. Southern Illinois

March 27th – HOME vs. North Dakota State

April 3rd – AWAY @ South Dakota

April 10th – AWAY @ Indiana State

April 17th – HOME vs. Youngstown state

The schedule was designed to put teams either inside domes or at Southern stadiums toward the early part of the season due to colder temperatures.