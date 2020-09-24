Missouri State announces spring Valley football schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced its spring schedule Thursday with all 11 MVFC members will play eight conference games during a nine-week period from Feb. 20 to April 17, 2021.
Missouri State will open on Saturday, Feb. 20 at North Dakota and have its league home opener the following Saturday (Feb. 27) against Illinois State at Plaster Stadium.
Here’s the Missouri State Bears full spring conference football schedule:
February 20th – AWAY @ North Dakota
February 27 – HOME vs. Illinois State
March 6th – AWAY @ UNI
March 13th – HOME vs. Southern Illinois
March 27th – HOME vs. North Dakota State
April 3rd – AWAY @ South Dakota
April 10th – AWAY @ Indiana State
April 17th – HOME vs. Youngstown state
The schedule was designed to put teams either inside domes or at Southern stadiums toward the early part of the season due to colder temperatures.