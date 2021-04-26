Missouri State announces 2021 football schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It may feel like the spring football season just ended, but fall football is only a few months away.

Missouri State announced its 2021 football schedule on Monday. It’s an 11-game slate with all games scheduled to be played on Saturdays in the fall.

The schedule includes five home games and the school’s first trip to St. George, Utah, for a game against Dixie State.

The 2021 schedule (*designates MVFC game):

Saturday, September 4 – @ Oklahoma State

Saturday, September 11 – vs Central Arkansas

Saturday, September 25 – vs South Dakota*

Saturday, October 2 – @ Illinois State*

Saturday, October 9 – @ Youngstown State*

Saturday, October 16 – vs Illinois State* (Homecoming)

Saturday, October 23 – @ North Dakota State*

Saturday, October 30 – vs North Dakota*

Saturday, November 6 – @ Southern Illinois*

Saturday, November 13 – vs Northern Iowa*

Saturday, November 20 – @ Dixie State

The Bears are coming off a 5-5 season, which included 5-2 in the spring and a share of the conference championship and the school’s first FCS playoff berth since 1990.