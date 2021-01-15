Missouri State adds home game against Missouri S&T

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Bears found a basketball game for this weekend.

But lost a Valley game for Thursday.

First things first, Dana Ford’s Bears will host the GLVC’s Missouri S&T Miners on Sunday at 5pm.

The Miners are 2-and-9 on the season and will be hosting William Jewell the night before.

It will be the first meeting between the Bears and the Miners since 1981. It will be the 140th meeting between the two schools, which is the second most frequent opponent in the Bears’ basketball history.

Southern Illinois will remain in a COVID quarantine for another two weeks, because of that the Salukis game at JQH on Thursday, January 21, has been moved to February 10.