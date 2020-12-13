Missouri State adds game with William Jewell

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Men’s basketball team is fresh off a COVID quarantine and back on the practice court.

Originally, the Bears weren’t going to play a game until Saturday, Dec. 19, but now the Bears will play Wednesday as well.

MSU announced on Saturday that the Bears will play William Jewell on Wednesday at JQH Arena,

in another sign of the fluidity that is this basketball season.

MSU had five games canceled after a positive COVID test in late November temporarily shut down the program.

For the time being, the Bears will play William Jewell, Northwestern State and Little Rock in nonconference play.

The Bears will then travel to play Northern Iowa to open Valley play. That series begins on Sunday, Dec. 27.