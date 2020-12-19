Missouri S&T spoils Drury’s season opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Steve Hesser’s Drury Panthers tipped-off their season after a long Covid-19 quarantine against Missouri S&

T.

And Conley Garrison picking up where he left of last season, the three, it’s 6-4 Panthers.

But Missouri S&T can play the perimeter game, Kevin Legardy with the three, Miners in front by one.

Check out the hustle by Victor Nwagabarachoa, gets the rebound, misses, gets a second rebound makes it this time and the foul, 13-10 S&T.

Then the look to Garrison on the block, his shot hangs on the rim, then falls in, it’s 16-16.

Miners going inside to Micah Johnson, his first shot blocked by Jason Montgomery, but Johnson stays with it and gets the basket, it’s 24-20 Miners.

And Missouri S&T spoils the season opener 96-89.