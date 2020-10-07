Missouri sports teams take to social media to remind you to register to vote

by: Bryce Derrickson

Vote stickers are seen at a satellite election office at Temple University’s Liacouras Center, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

MISSOURI — Oct. 7, is the last day for you to register to vote for the November election and sports teams in Missouri are making sure you remember.

Several teams in Missouri have taken to Twitter and posted reminders to make sure you’re ready.

Both MLB teams in Missouri have put their I-70 rivalry aside and have decided to work together to help make your voices heard.

And the Super Bowl 50 champions are making sure you know what important dates are coming up.

While the MLS team changed to a #NewProfilePic that checks all the boxes.

If you still need to register to vote for the November election click here.

