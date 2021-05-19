Missouri Sports HOF awards Mike Shannon its Pinnacle Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame celebrated baseball and softball Wednesday afternoon at it’s annual baseball luncheon.

Four people and two programs were inducted into the hall.

But the headliner was St. Louis Cardinals icon Mike Shannon.

Shannon is wrapping up six decades with the Cardinals as a player and radio broadcaster.

Former Willard coach John Hartley, Missouri State player Jason Hart, softball pitcher Mandee Berg Holeyfield and golf instructor Sonnie Dooley were inducted.

As was the St. Elizabeth baseball and softball programs.

But the star of the show was Mike Shannon.

The hall awarded him the Pinnacle Award for his lifetime work in the sport of baseball.

Shannon played in three World Series for the St. Louis Cardinals and called seven more from the radio booth.

He was asked if he had a favorite game that he’s called.

“The game that I look forward to is the game tonight. Because the great thing about this game is that when you go to the ballpark everyday and you’ll never see two games alike. And that’s a pleasure. You can think about going to work everyday. You guys go to work everyday and it’s the same thing. When I go to work I don’t know what’s going to happen. It could be a no-hitter, could be a perfect game, could be a guy hits four home runs. I’ve seen four home runs and I’ve seen all that stuff. But you just never know. This is fine because I get to talk to the fans. You know the fans come to us on an everyday basis. But we never get to go to the fans. So this is one time we can go to the fans. And that’s the pleasure of it,” said Shannon.