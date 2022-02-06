SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — More icons in the history of Missouri sports received the highest of honors on Sunday.

The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame enshrined its 2022 class, which featured some big names and some power programs.

“I think everybody would say the same thing that when you get that call you aren’t expecting it,” Former Drury men’s basketball coach Steve Hesser said. “When you get it, it’s cool for my family and it’s cool for people associated with Drury and other places that I have been.”

In total. 15 were enshrined along with four teams.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s a great honor,” Former Missouri State men’s soccer coach Jon Leamy said. “It’s a great honor for our university and for our soccer program. I think it’s a testament for where the program started to where it’s at now. So many people involved. It’s just a great day.”

Also enshrined were: