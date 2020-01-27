Missouri Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2020 class

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CBS) - Brett Favre always had a flair for the dramatic when he was a NFL quarterback, as the Pro Football Hall of Famer made a career-making something out of nothing when a play broke down. The excitement Favre brought to the game made him one of the most popular players in the NFL in an era where the league was growing in popularity.

Flash forward 25 years later and the NFL has their current version of Favre in Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Not only is Mahomes arguably the best quarterback in the league, but he is one of the most exciting players in football. Mahomes making a "wow" play every time the Chiefs have the football has become a staple of his game, and it's made a particular legend at his position take notice.