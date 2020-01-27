Missouri Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2020 class

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame enshrined its latest class on Sunday.
13 players, three athletic programs and one team among the 17 honored within the 2020 class.
Derrick Johnson, Ned Yost, Brad Ziegler, Jim Morris and Terry Pendelton headlined the hall of fame group.
The full 2020 class includes:
- Derrick Johnson (KC Chiefs linebacker from 2005-2017)
- Terry Pendleton (St. Louis Cardinals IF from 1984-1990)
- Ned Yost (Winningest manager in Royals history/2015 World Series champion)
- Justin Smith (Mizzou DE 1998-2000)
- Brad Ziegler (Missouri State pitcher 2000-2003)
- Allen Treadwell (Skeet Shooting)
- John Richardson (Miller High School Track and Field)
- Don West (TV Broadcaster)
- Jim Morris (Springfield golfer)
- Gerry Pollard (Basketball official)
- Dr. Bernard Griesemer (Sports Medicine)
- Greg Oder (High school football coach)
- Dave Neier (Basketball coach)
- Springfield Catholic Lady Irish Basketball Program
- Chillicothe High School Football Program
- Ozark High School Cheerleading Program
- University of Central Missouri Baseball Team (2003 National Champions)