Missouri Sports Hall honors women in sports, MSU handball

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame held its annual womens sports luncheon Wednesday.
Among those saluted was golfer Stephany Jackson Powell and club volleyball director Sue Daugherty.
Jefferson City high school tennis coach David Steinmeyer and horseshoe champ Vicki Winston were also inducted.
The Rogersville cross country team and Missouri State’s womens handball team were also honored.
The handball Bears won 16 national championships since being founded in 1987.
“The goal of my dad, Coach Burnett was to be able to embrace these students when they got on campus. And give them an experience that they could have for a lifetime. And handball is the perfect game, that’s his quote. And it’s a perfect game because it’s a life long sport. And it’s a wonderful activity. And he’s very proud of his program,” said Jeni Hopkins.