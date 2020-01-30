Mississippi native takes over Nixa football

NIXA, Mo–The Nixa Eagles have a new football coach.

The Nixa school board just approved a new contract for John Perry to take over the Eagles reigns.

Perry comes to the Ozarks from Pearl, Mississippi.

He coached Pearl high school for the last 12 years, and has 18 years of head coaching experience.

His 2017 team won a 6A state championship.

Perry played high school football at Pearl and is it’s winningest coach with 107 victories.

And he wants to bring that winning tradition to Nixa.

“We’re going to be ready to go. I can promise you that man. We’re going to try to make football better. We’re going to try to make it more exciting. We’re going to be the very best that we can be. I’m excited, I watched a lot of the film, a lot of the competition. I know they’ve done a great job here. We’re going to try to do a better job, ” said Perry.