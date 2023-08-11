SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals were back on the diamond Friday night at Hammons Field.

The Cards and Missions playing a double header to make up for Wednesday’s rain out.

Cardinals prospect pitcher Tink Hence getting the start in game one.

But after walking the first two batters, Hence serves this up to Daniel Johnson, over the fence in right a three-run homer.

It’s the third home run of the month surrendered by Hence, he surrendered three in all of July.

Top of the second San Antonio’s Jackson Merrill sneaks one past first, two more runs come in to score, it’s 5-0 and Hence is up to 50 pitches.

Next inning, Korry Howell singles to center, Daniel Johnson scores 6-nothing.

Hence allows nine earned runs on nine hits and gets yanked after 3 and 1/3rd innings, his shortest outing as a Springfield Cardinal.

The baby birds tried to rally, Pedro Pages plates a pair with this double to left in the third.

And Victor Scott’s RBI single in the fourth cut the deficit to five, but the Missions take game one 15-5.

In the nightcap, Springfield bounces back to win 4-1.