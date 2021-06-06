Missions take series over Cardinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The roller coaster of a series is over for the Springfield Cardinals.

The San Antonio Missions beat Springfield 9-2 on Sunday night at Hammons Field.

The average margin of victory in the six-game series was 8 runs.

San Antonio scored first on Sunday off the bat of Taylor Kolwhey, which scored CJ Abrams to make it 1-0.

In the second inning, Jose Azocar hit a ball back up the middle to score Juan Fernandez.

The 2-0 score would hold through much of the contest, until the Missions scored six runs in the sixth inning to break the game open.

The Cardinals will open a series against the Arkansas Travelers at home on Tuesday.