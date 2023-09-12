SAN ANTONIO, Tex–The Springfield Cardinals started the last regular season series of the Texas League season Tuesday night in San Antonio.

Springfield is trying to make the playoffs for the sixth time in team history.

The Cardinals have a one game lead on Wichita with six games left in the season.

Tink Hence on the hill, first inning San Antonio’s Graham Pauley takes this deep to right, into the corner, it’s fair and it’s gone, 1-0 Missions.

Springfield ties it up in the second Jacob Buchberger takes this deep to right center, over the Chevy sign and gone, a solo shot it’s 1-1.

Stayed that way until the fourth, the Missions retake the lead, Homer Bush singles to center, Marcos Castanon scores it’s 2-1.

It was 3-1 in the sixth when Cole Cummings takes this deep to right center, this goes over the Taco Rico sign, a solo shot, it’s 4-1.

And San Antonio holds on and wins 4-3, snaps Springfield’s eight game winning streak.

But Wichita lost, so Springfield stays in first place despite the loss.