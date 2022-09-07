SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals continued their season ending homestand Wednesday night against San Antonio.

The Cardinals remain five games behind Wichita in the Texas League North.

Springfield needs to catch the Wind Surge to make the playoffs.

The Cards lost to the Missions Tuesday night, and San Antonio won the South in the first half of the season and already is in the playoffs.

And had the bases loaded in the second and Joshua Means unloads them, a drive to left center, and gone, a grand slam, it’s 4-0 Missions.

Michael McGreevy strikes out Tirso Ornelas.

San Antonio’s Henry Henry, yea that’s his name, strikes out Justin Toerner looking in the fifth.

He did not give up a hit in his five innings of work.

Neither did Jordan Guerrero in his one inning, he strikes out Jordan Walker in the sixth.

The Missions had a no-hitter through six and added more in the seventh.

Connor Hollis doubles to right, Kelvin Melean and Ethan Sskender both score it’s 6-0.

Springfield breaks up the no hitter in the bottom of the seventh on this Toerner single to right, but San Antonio wins 7-0.