SPRINGFIELD, Mo–A couple of big league St. Louis Cardinals pitchers made rehab appearances Thursday night at Hammons Field.

Jake Woodford started for Springfield, and Ryan Helsley came out of the bullpen.

It’s Thursday which means it’s a Cashew Chicken night.

And Springfield is 8-2 wearing its Cashew Chicken uniforms this season.

Woodford is battling back from a shoulder injury.

And he opens his inning by striking out Michael de la Cruz swinging.

But the next batter is Daniel Johnson and he takes Woodford deep to left, over the board and gone, a two run shot, and it’s 2-0 Missions.

Woodford did get Marcos Castanon to strike out to end the inning.

He gave up two runs on one hit, two strikeouts and a walk in his inning of work.

Second inning, Ryan Helsley comes in and doesn’t go any better.

He strikes out Tirso Ornelas swinging.

But two batters later, Juan Fernandez takes this deep to left, way over the bullpen, another two run homer, it’s 4-0 Missions.

Helsley gave up two runs on three hits with one strikeout in his one inning of work.

The Cardinals scored six in the eighth and sent the game into extra innings.

San Antonio led 14-9 in the bottom of the 11th inning.

After his work, Helsley had these thoughts on his outing.

“It feels good. I’m trying to go out there and not do too much, not push the gas pedal down so to speak right now. I’m just trying to get some innings under my belt and make sure the body’s responding well to the intensity. All these guys are profesional baseball players with aspirations of playing int eh big leagues and anytime you step in the box or mound you’re gonna get everybody’s best shot and tonight they got me so that’s just the way it is and that’s just the way baseball works sometimes,” said Helsley.