Missions master mid-innings, cage Cardinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fourth through seventh innings were kind to San Antonio, but not to Springfield.

The Missions scored six runs during that span while blanking the Cardinals in an 8-1 win at Hammons Field on Thursday night.

Luken Baker opened the scoring in the second inning for the Cardinals (7-19) with a home run to left center field.

In the fourth, Taylor Kohlwey tied the game with a single to left field that scored Esteury Ruiz.

The Missions (13-14) scored another run in the fifth before back-to-back singles from Jack Suwinski and Juan Fernandez scored three runs in the sixth to build a 5-1 lead.

With a 6-1 lead in the ninth, the Missions scored on a wild pitch, a sacrifice fly and a double to push the lead to 9-1.