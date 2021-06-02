Missions knock off Cardinals

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Cardinals were perfect against teams from the Double-A Central’s South Division going into Wednesday night’s game.

They are now 1-1.

The San Antonio Missions beat Springfield 9-2 on Wednesday night at Hammons Field.

San Antonio’s Jack Suwinski hit his sixth home run of the season in the second inning to give the Missions a 1-0 lead.

They would add to that with a Juan Fernandez RBI single in the fourth to make it a 2-1 game.

The Cardinals left their first make on the game in the fifth when Ivan Herrera took a pitch to his left shoulder, which brought in Aaron Antonini from third.

Following a pitching change, Tom Cosgrove pitched a three-strike at-bat to end the inning.

With a 3-1 lead in the eighth inning, San Antonio’s Fernandez hit a grand slam to push the lead to 7-1.

The two will continue the series on Thursday night at Hammons Field.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

Trending Stories

KOLR Steve Heather 300x250

Sports Tweets