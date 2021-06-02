Missions knock off Cardinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Cardinals were perfect against teams from the Double-A Central’s South Division going into Wednesday night’s game.

They are now 1-1.

The San Antonio Missions beat Springfield 9-2 on Wednesday night at Hammons Field.

San Antonio’s Jack Suwinski hit his sixth home run of the season in the second inning to give the Missions a 1-0 lead.

They would add to that with a Juan Fernandez RBI single in the fourth to make it a 2-1 game.

The Cardinals left their first make on the game in the fifth when Ivan Herrera took a pitch to his left shoulder, which brought in Aaron Antonini from third.

Following a pitching change, Tom Cosgrove pitched a three-strike at-bat to end the inning.

With a 3-1 lead in the eighth inning, San Antonio’s Fernandez hit a grand slam to push the lead to 7-1.

The two will continue the series on Thursday night at Hammons Field.