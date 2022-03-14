SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals will open the Double AA season on April 8th.

And major league baseball says the minor leagues will be experimenting with some new rules.

First will be a pitch timer, a clock has been on display at Hammons Field, it evidently will be enforced this season.

Also bigger bases will be at Hammons Field, growing from 15 inches square to 18 inches.

It’s suppose to be safer for the baserunners.

Plus teams will have to have four players on the infield and at least will have to be on either side of second base.

That’s supposed to cut down on the shifts defenses have been employing.