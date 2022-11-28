SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury men tipped off Great Lakes Valley Conference play Monday night at the O’Reilly Family Event Center.

Chris Foster’s Panthers were trying to snap a three game losing streak against Missouri S&T.

And Brock Wakefield with the shot fake, and the jumper, and the swirl, it’s 5-5.

The Miners attacking the rim, Ikenna Okeke with the baseline hoop, it’s 9-7 Missouri S&T.

Drury answers with Adam Moore with the three pointer, it’s 10-9 Panthers back in front.

Later Quenton Shelton with the steal and the layup, Drury up by three.

This was tied late, but S&T gets 23 points from Lovell Williams and pulls out an 82-79 win.