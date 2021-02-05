Miller scoops up road win against Ash Grove

ASH GROVE, Mo. — The Miller Cardinals and Ash Grove basketball teams met for a Southwest Conference showdown on Friday night.

Miller picked up the win on the road 48-42.

The Cardinals (16-6) and Pirates battled the entire game, on both ends of the court.

In the second quarter, Joel Kleeman stole the ball before racing down the end of the court and converting an and-one to cut the deficit to 22-21.

Ash Grove’s (9-10) Brady Nicholson responded with a deep three-pointer to extend the lead back to 25-21.

But just before the end of the half, Brenden Thom was able to score a layup and beat the buzzer making it a 27-25 score at halftime.

From there, the Cardinals would take over.

Miller is back for it’s home finale on Tuesday against Diamond. Ash Grove will travel for its penultimate road game of the season against Pleasant Hope.