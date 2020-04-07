Miller leaves Drury, headed to GCU

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One of the winningest coaches in Drury Women’s basketball history is leaving her alma mater for a Division I opportunity.

Molly Miller has agreed to become the new head coach at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Az.

Miller has compiled a 180-17 record in six seasons with the Lady Panthers, and back-to-back NCAA-II Coach of the Year honors from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. Her 91.3 percent winning percentage is the highest among any active women’s basketball coach across all NCAA levels.

The Lady Panthers made it to the national semifinals last season and had eyes on a return trip before the cancellations of the 2020 winter championships.

Under Miller’s guidance, the Lady Panthers won six GLVC regular season titles and five conference tournament championships.

Miller is also one of the best Lady Panthers to take the court at Drury. She is near the top in school history in scoring, assists and steals.

She was also inducted into the GLVC Hall of Fame in 2014.

Miller replaces Nicole Powell, who left after three season for the head coaching job at UC Riverside.