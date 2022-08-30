MILLER, Mo. — It was a night to remember inside the Miller high school gymnasium.

The Miller Cardinals beat Spokane 3-0 on Tuesday night in front of a packed house that was ready to celebrate.

On the north wall, a pair of trash bags watched from halfway up the wall just waiting to be torn down.

After the final point was won, the Cardinals flocked to the wall waiting to see their championship banner.

When the bags fell, a red state of Missouri outline showed with the lettering “State Champions Class I Volleyball 2021.”

The first girls state championship in Miller history.

I knew we were going to get it, but they never told me what it was going to look like,” Miller head coach Tamra Landers said. “I’m a control freak so it kind of like made me a little nervous, but in the end it’s great. A state championship is a state championship and everything else after that is just extra.”

The awards were just beginning.

Landers was called to center court where she was presented for a plaque in honor of being named the volleyball coach of the year for the state of Missouri.

She knew that she had been named the class 1 coach of the year, but had no idea she had been named coach of the year regardless of class.

“I’m not one that likes attention, my AD kept saying you can kill me later it’s all about the girls anyway,” Landers said. “It’s humbling, it’s humbling. I appreciate the support of the community and everybody.”