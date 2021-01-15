Mike Shannon retiring from St. Louis Cardinals broadcast booth after this season

ST. LOUIS – It’s the end of an era. Mike Shannon will call one final season of Cardinals baseball, FOX 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne has learned.

Mike Shannon isn’t an announcer; he’s bigger than that. He’s a brand. Multiple generations have spent their summers listening to Mike broadcast Cardinals baseball. But this year, his 50th in the broadcast booth, will be his last.

Shannon said the decision has been in the works for several years. He stopped doing road games in 2016.

Shannon started playing for the Cardinals in 1962 and won two World Series titles. In 1972, after an illness cut short his playing career, he hopped into the booth alongside Jack Buck.

Shannon, who turns 82 this summer, says the plan is to do some road games this season as part of his farewell tour.