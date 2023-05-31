SPRINGFIELD, Mo–For more than three decades, Jim Middleton has been a big winner as a basketball coach.

And he’ll take that experience and success to Evangel.

The Valor named Middleton it’s next womens basketball coach Wednesday.

Jim Middleton was an assistant with Cheryl Burnett at Missouri State when the Lady Bears went to the Final Four in 1992.

He coached at Southwest Baptist for 14 seasons and was a two time finalist for NCAA D2 coach of the year.

Middleton took the Lady Bearcats to six NCAA D2 tournaments.

He then returned to the high school ranks at Nixa in 2009 and led the Lady Eagles to a state championship.

Evangel athletics director Dennis McDonald says Middleton has a proven track record of success in womens basketball and is a man that shares the values of Evangel University.