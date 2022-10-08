SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Just eight minutes into the football game Missouri State had already built a two touchdown lead.

That followed with a scoreless drought of nearly 46 minutes, while Southern Illinois scored on six straight possessions.

It ended with Missouri state suffering its fourth straight loss in the 38-21 defeat at the paws of the Salukis on Saturday afternoon at Plaster Stadium in Springfield.

Southern Illinois (4-2, 3-0) outscored the Bears 38-0 in the second and fourth quarter.

The Bears (2-4, 0-3) opened the scoring with a Jacardia Wright touchdown run early in the opening quarter.

Wright closed the game with 83 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Jason Shelley went 15-25, 195 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions. It was only the second sub-200 yard passing game for Shelley in his Bears career (185 vs. SDSU).

The four game losing streak is the longest since 2019 for MSU.

The Bears will head to a bye week before traveling to Northern Iowa on October 22.