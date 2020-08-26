Mickelson wins Champions debut at Ozarks National

HOLLISTER, Mo. — Phil Mickelson became the 20th PGA Tour Champions golfer to win his debut Wednesday, claiming the trophy at Ozarks National golf course by four strokes.

Mickelson went four under in his first five holes, including an eagle after driving the green on the par-4 5th hole.

“It’s a 323 carry over those bunkers and we had a little bit of help,” Mickelson said about the 5th. On Tour, a lot of guys are able to cover that carry. Out here, there’s only a couple and I’m fortunate to be one of them and be able to make the putt and get off to that good start that really gave me the momentum.”

The only player with any chance of catching “Lefty” was Tim Petrovic.

Petrovic went six below par through 17 holes, placing him within three strokes of Mickelson as they arrived on the 18th tee box.

Petrovic, however, ended up flying past the green on his approach and settling for bogey to finish 18-below par.

That left Mickelson to simply tap in his par for a five-under round and a four-stroke victory to claim the trophy at Ozarks National with a final score of 22 below par.

“It was really a fun few days,” Mickelson said after the win. “I really enjoyed our time over at the Big Cedar Lodge and this golf course. I’m a big Crenshaw core fan. He did a remarkable job here. It’s a fun course to be able to play and start my Champions Tour debut right here. It was really a perfect place. The guys were very welcoming. It was fun for me to see them. I haven’t seen a lot of these guys for 10 plus years. They were guys I played a number of years on tour with that I grew up watching. For me to see them again and hang out with them, guys that really made the Tour what it is today, it was fun for me to see and spend some time with them.”

Mickelson’s debut win caps off two full weeks of PGA golf here in the Ozarks from down at Buffalo Ridge to Ozarks National.

Now, however, his attention goes back to the regular PGA Tour and the upcoming US Open.