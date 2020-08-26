Mickelson maintains lead at Ozarks National

HOLLISTER, Mo–The second round of the PGA Tour Champions stop at Ozarks National teed off Tuesday.

Phil Mickelson grabbed the lead with an opening round 61.

KOLR 10’s Dan Lindblad reports that he did not take the foot off the gas on day two.

The sun has set on day two here at Ozarks National and again all eyes locked in on Phil Mickelson.

In his first round, he shot the lowest debut score in this tour’s history.

His second round all about putting him in position for a winning run on Wednesday.

A blustery day on the hilltop at Ozarks National for the lead group of Tim Petrovic, David McKenzie and Phil Mickelson.

McKenzie opening with the pressure, he birdies the first hole to tie the lead with Mickelson.

And he doubles down on the second hole, knocking another birdie to take command of the lead at 11-under par. But McKenzie struggled mid-round

Phil playing in the brush frequently in the second round, his drive on three went left, but he’s able to recover as he gets up and down for a circuitous birdie, his first of the day.

“I knew I had to be left of the pin because the pin is right. Even though I missed it, I had a lot of green to work with so it wasn’t that hard of an up and down,” said Mickelson.

Chipping on 5, he nearly jars it for an Eagle, And he knows it. He would make the birdie putt.

On the par-3, 6th from off the green. Mickelson takes a winding path and gets his second of three straight birdies.

” It was just lucky that it went in, I was just trying to die it and let it filter down so it would run 5, 6 feet by. It barely got to the hole. Those are lucky, the ones you really want to make are the 4-5-6 footers,” said Mickelson.

The par 3 12th playing as the hardest hole in the round, but Mickelson made it look all-too easy.

A few inches right of being a hole in one.

Mickelson finishing the round 7-under par, Petrovic finishing 6-under.

The two paired together again in Wednesday’s championship round.

“I don’t want to think about the result, I want to think about the process. I’ve got some work to do, we are going to come out early tomorrow. So, I have to get my work in right now and then get rested because we are starting early. I’m excited this has been really fun,” said Mickelson.

The final round on Wednesday will be a coffee with your golf type of day.

Due to potential bad weather later on Wednesday they are shifting the tee times to the morning, with the leaders teeing off at 9-10.

Reporting at Ozarks National, Dan Lindblad Ozarks first.

Here’s a look at the leaderboard going into tomorrow’s championship round.

Mickelson is at 17 under.

That’s four strokes ahead of Tim Petrovic and Rod Pampling.

Rocco mediate is on fourth place.

And K.J. Choi is in fifth six back.