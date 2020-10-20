Metcalf leads Missouri Sports Hall of Fame football induction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame celebrated football Tuesday with it’s annual football luncheon.

Three players, two programs and a broadcaser were inducted into the Hall.

The headliner was St. Louis Cardinals running back Terry Metcalf.

Metcalf played six years in the NFL, five of them in St. Louis, he was a two time pro-bowler in 1974 and 1975.

Joining Metcalf in the Hall, Central Missouri quarterback Eric Czerniewski, and Midway high school coach Larry Burchett.

Branson broadcaster Scott McCaulley was inducted as were the Missouri Southern 1972 national championship team and the Midway program.

Metcalf said he loved his time with the football Cardinals.

“And the biggest thing was that we had a coaching staff that was teachers. Don Coryell, Joe Gibbs, Jim Hannifan. And we had a bunch of athletes that wanted to win. And that’s what made us very successful. It doesn’t matter where you come from, because where you come from doesn’t dictate your outcome. And that’s what’s important to me,” said Metcalf.