Mercy sports medicine director breaks down Mahomes injury

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Following Patrick Mahomes’ concussion on Jan. 17, Ozarks First reached out to the administrative director of Mercy sports medicine, Jim Raynor, hoping to get a better picture of what happened on the field.

“There’s a misnomer out there that a concussion has to be a result of a direct blow,” Raynor said. “There is also another mechanism of injury when there is a significant twisting or turning or glancing of the head and there’s a disruption of the brain inside.”

Regarding potential recovery time for Mahomes, Raynor said it’s difficult to speculate.

“Concussions are very individualized. You line up a hundred people, there are going to be commonalities between those hundred people. But their signs, their symptoms, their recovery process will be very individualized.” Raynor continued, “That’s why the importance of the step by step return to participation protocol is in place.”

Raynor was happy to see a quick response from the Chiefs’ physicians and players, noting a significant culture change in the last seven years in valuing medical care.