SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri Valley mens basketball race is coming down to the wire.

Arch Madness will tip off in two and a half weeks and the top five teams in the conference are separated by just two games.

And sitting on top of the Valley is Loyola.

This after the Ramblers beat second place Northern Iowa 85-58 on Sunday.

Saturday, Missouri State beat Valpo to move back into a tie for second place.

Northern Iowa falls into a tie with the Bears.

Missouri State still has a game left with the Panthers in Cedar Falls.

It’s exciting for fans, but is it exciting for two of the top players in this conference?

“It’s fun and that’s what makes college basketball so fun I feel like. Especially in conference. You know the other teams. You know how everybody else plays. And you’re always trying to see how all the other teams match up with the other teams,” said Loyola guard Lucas Williamson.

“It’s what I live for. If you get built up too big on the situation it can hurt you. You start playing bad you start limiting yourself. If you just think about it as just playing basketball. And just having fun with the people that you love. Then I feel everything will work out for itself,” said Missouri State guard Isiaih Mosley.

Lets take a look at the top of the Valley standings.

Some teams have five games left, others like Missouri State have four.

Loyola is in first place with a 10-3 record.

Missouri State and Northern Iowa are tied for second.

Bradley and Drake are both two games back with five Valley losses.