Member of Route 66 Stars tests positive, Stars season shut down

Ozark, Mo. — The Show Me Collegiate League met its first major hurdle of the summer on Tuesday.

The league announced a member of the Route 66 Stars has tested positive for Covid-19, and their season has been canceled.

The cancellation comes as the league is in its penultimate full week of the season, with the stars battling for first place.

In a statement, the league said that players have been notified of the positive test and that they are working on contact tracing with the Greene and Christian County Health Departments.

The Stars played against the Queen City Crush on Monday morning, but it’s not immediately clear if the player had any contact with anyone on the Crush.

The Stars finish their season with a 13-10-1 record.

The SMCL said that the league schedule would be modified and precautions will be taken at US Baseball for spectators, staff and players.