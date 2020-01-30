McRoberts takes over Missouri State volleyball

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State volleyball team has a new coach.

In our Bear Nation report, Steven McRoberts will take over the program.

McRoberts brings more than two decades of head coaching experience onto the hardwood.

McRoberts spent 15 of those seasons at the NCAA division one level and has won 587 matches in his career.

He had a winning record in 21 of his 23 seasons, including 19 with 20 or more victories.

McRoberts spent the last six seasons at Ole Miss and was dismissed after the Rebels finished 14 and 15.

Prior to that he took Ole Miss to three 22-win seasons, and his team won the 20-17 National Invitational Volleyball Championship title.

McRoberts also coached at Tulsa, Central Arkansas and Lubbock Christian when it was an NAIA school.