McKinney shuts down hot Cardinals offense

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ian McKinney appeared to enjoy his return to Hammons Field.

The former Springfield Cardinal threw 11 strikeouts in the Travelers’ 4-1 win on Thursday night.

McKinney, who played for Springfield off-and-on from 2016-2018, finished with a 7 IP, 1 H, 11 K performance.

Neither teams offense was able to produce early as both went the first three innings without a hit.

The first hit for the Travelers (15-17) came in the top of the fourth inning with a Josh Morgan single to left field.

Cardinals’ (10-22) pitcher Kyle Leahy was able to get the next three batters out to continue the scoreless game.

Leahy dropped to 0-5 on the season despite a solid outing of 5.2 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 K.

The Travs scored the first run of the game in the top of the sixth with a Morgan RBI single to right field.

Arkansas would add another run in the inning to push the lead up to 2-0.

Springfield broke up the no-hit bid in the bottom of the sixth with a David Vinsky line drive to left, but he would be stranded.

It would be the only hit the Travelers would allow in the game.

Home runs from Connor Kopach in the seventh and Keegan McGovern in the eighth pushed the Travs lead to 4-0.

The Cardinals plated their first, and only run, of the game in the eighth off a Travs fielding error.

The two continue the series on Friday.